52-year-old stabbed near Mission Valley little league field, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 52-year-old man was stabbed today while sitting in his vehicle in the Presidio Little League area of San Diego, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 6:50 a.m. Saturday at 2505 Hotel Circle Place in the neighborhood of Mission Valley West, according to the San Diego Police Department.

``An unknown suspect broke the vehicle window and stabbed the victim in the upper left side of his chest. The victim fled the area and called 911,'' the department said in a statement.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was described as a man with buzz-cut hair wearing a blue shirt.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, and the motive of the stabbing was unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.