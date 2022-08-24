40-year-old man nearly drowns in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 40-year-old man nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon as he tried to swim across Hidden Anchorage in Mission Bay, from Sea World to Fiesta Island.

According to a San Diego Fire Department spokesperson, a bystander called 911 when they heard the man yelling for help before he went under the water.

San Diego lifeguards picked the man up in a boat from Hidden Cove and brought him to the South Shores boat launch ramp.

SDFD says the man was conscious and breathing before he was taken to a hospital in the area to receive more medical attention.

A 10News photographer spoke to a woman at the scene who said she was the man's girlfriend. She said she yelled for help and didn't know what to do, but luckily the bystander heard her and called 911.