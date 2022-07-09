Watch Now
4 charged following one of the largest meth seizures in San Diego County

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 08, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four men were charged Friday with federal drug trafficking counts in connection with what the U.S. Attorney's Office said was one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in San Diego County.

The defendants, all of whom are Tijuana residents, were allegedly spotted unloading dozens of boxes from a truck on Thursday in National City, which turned out to contain more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine. Police trailed the truck as it traveled to Hoover Avenue and 30th Street and arrested the men after allegedly seeing them move the cardboard boxes from the truck into a van.

The boxes contained 148 bundles that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"This is a significant accomplishment by our law enforcement partners," said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. "Due to stellar work by law enforcement agents, the government stopped more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine from being distributed on our streets."

