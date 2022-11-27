32-year-old man injured after DUI collision in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 32-year-old was injured when a woman hit his car in the Midway District early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:53 a.m. while the man was sleeping in the back seat of his parked car in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street. The 36-year-old woman was driving her Dodge Magnum at a high rate of speed, veered to the right and rear-ended the man’s car. She then sped away but was found a short distance away and was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for an “open fracture to his leg,” police said. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, and traffic investigations are handling the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the traffic investigations or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.