3 taken into custody during hot stop on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police conducted a hot stop Sunday on southbound Interstate 805 and took a woman driver and two male passengers into custody.

At 3:31 p.m. Sunday, two men were seen fighting in the 3700 block of Rio San Diego Drive in Mission Valley East, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

There were unconfirmed reports that one of the men had a gun and both men got into a white Honda driven by a woman. All three appeared to know one another.

Police units began following the vehicle westbound on Rio San Diego Drive, then eastbound on Friars Road to Interstate 15 south to southbound I- 805, the officer said.

Police turned on their lights and the vehicle was pulled over on I-805 at the 43rd Street off ramp at 3:50 p.m.

Both passengers got out of the Honda with their hands up, walking backward toward officers, who took them into custody.

Then the driver got out with her hands up and was also taken into custody.

There were no immediate reports of a gun being found.