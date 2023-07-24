3 police officers suffer minor injuries in beach cart crash, SDPD says

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says three of its officers suffered minor injuries when a beach cart rolled over in La Jolla Sunday afternoon.

SDPD says the single-vehicle crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m., about a half mile north from the Scripps Memorial Pier.

All three officers were taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment of their minor injuries.

SDPD did not provide more information beyond that as of Sunday evening.

