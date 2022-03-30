3 injured in crash after Tesla lands on ambulance in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people have been hospitalized after their car landed on top of an ambulance in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Greencraig Lane.

Officials say the Tesla with three people inside was pulling into a parking lot when the driver accidentally hit the gas, causing the car to go over a curb and land on the Falck ambulance.

The crash left all three victims injured and both passengers were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Tesla initially opted out of going to the hospital but later asked to be taken. There is no word on their condition.

SDFD firefighters are on the scene and they are worried about the Tesla's battery. They say they would like to tow the car away but dragging it over the stone wall can cause the Tesla's battery to catch on fire.

Happening now in Kearny Mesa - two people taken to a local hospital from this crash. SDFD crews working on vehicle stabilization. #greencraigcrash pic.twitter.com/oV4hPe2ibi — SDFD (@SDFD) March 30, 2022

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.