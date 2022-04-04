3 in custody after reports of 'shots fired' at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people are in custody after San Diego police say they found multiple guns inside their car at Belmont Park Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they say witnesses pointed at a car with three people inside that officers then ran to. When they reached the car and stopped it, one of them got out and ran.

SDPD says officers chased the person into the park until they were able to detain them. Police then returned to the car and took the other two people into custody after they found multiple guns inside the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported. Witnesses say they heard gunshots, and someone yelled “active shooter,” causing panic and many people to flee into nearby shops.