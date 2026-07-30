27 arrested, 9 trafficking victims recovered during Comic-Con weekend sting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An anti-human trafficking law enforcement operation conducted in San Diego County amid Comic-Con International led to 27 arrests of alleged sex buyers and the recovery of nine trafficking victims, it was announced today.

Operation Iron Justice, conducted from July 22 through July 24, focused on the demand for commercial sex that surrounds large-scale events such as Comic-Con, according to the California Department of Justice.

Similar operations have been conducted annually during Comic-Con weekends. The effort resulted in 13 arrests last year.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement, ``The ugly truth is that the demand for these illegal services fuels the supply of commercial sex operations and human trafficking. No matter if it's around large-scale conventions or anywhere else, solicitation is a crime and California stands ready to hold offenders accountable.''

This year, undercover agents with the multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force made contact with sex buyers throughout the county and ultimately arrested 27 people on suspicion of solicitation, loitering for purposes of solicitation, or other related offenses.

The operation also led to the recovery of seven adult trafficking victims and two juvenile victims, including a 16-year-old from San Bernardino County who had been reported missing, according to the DOJ, which said the victims were offered access to resources and supportive services.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, ``The message we sent was loud and clear that human beings are not for sale and that anyone who engages in the crime of buying a person for sex will be held accountable.

The arrests of 27 sex buyers during this large-scale gathering sends a clear message that purchasing sex is not a victimless crime. It drives an illicit industry that generates more than $810 million a year in San Diego County and profits from exploitation of children and adults.''

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.