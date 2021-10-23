25 people rescued from stranded boat off Point Loma coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Coast Guard rescued 25 people stranded on a boat 100 miles off the San Diego coast Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, those rescued were stranded for approximately three days before a good Samaritan notified authorities.

A photo tweeted out by the USCG shows the small, overturned vessel.

The condition of those rescued is unclear. It’s also unknown why the individuals were on the boat or how they became stranded.