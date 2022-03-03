2 rescued after being dumped in water near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are calling a rescue a miracle after two people were dropped off and left stranded in choppy waters near Sunset Cliff Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 9:00 p.m. about multiple people being spotted in the water in the 1100 block of Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

A witness tells 10news she thought she was hearing things when she heard voices screaming for help from the water.

“I could hear the panic in their voice the scared, you could actually hear they were scared."

San Diego Fire-Rescue says lifeguards heard calls for help as well and jumped in to save the victims from dangerous high-surf and dark conditions.

The battalion chief says it's a miracle that lifeguards and the victims are okay.

"It is an incredible example of how dangerous that is," said the chief.

"These two individuals are incredibly lucky to be alive. The surf is very large tonight. The water is very cold its winter time and it's dark. It's a miracle they were even found."

Officials say the victims told them they were dropped off in the water from jet skis and possibly came from Tijuana. Border Patrol is now investigating.

