2 people stabbed in downtown San Diego; suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were stabbed in downtown San Diego Monday, and a suspect was arrested.

Officers were initially dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Columbia Street in response to a call regarding a man armed with a knife.

The first victim, a security guard, was stabbed during a confrontation on West Broadway, according to the SDPD. The suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, a 70-year-old man was stabbed as he walked near the intersection of C and State streets, according to the department.

The suspect attempted to rob at least one of the victims in the attacks, according to law enforcement. Both victims were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Just before 6 a.m., a suspect was detained, according to police. No further details were immediately released.