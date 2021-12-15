2 people rescued from Mission Valley flood channel amid heavy rains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were rescued from a Mission Valley flood channel on Tuesday after heavy rains battered the region.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said the two people were taken to a nearby hospital for care after they spent about 20 minutes in 50-degree waters.

It wasn't clear when the two people entered the water, SDFD told ABC 10News, but crews said the two entered the water in order to rescue their dog.

Crews used ropes and throw bags, and a rescue swimmer were deployed to help bring the two people to safety.

The two people were evaluated for hypothermia and being exposed to other contaminants that may have been in the water.

It wasn't clear whether a dog was located.