2 men arrested in deadly Sherman Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Sherman Heights, San Diego Police announced Tuesday.

SDPD officials said Torrodney Prevot, a 27-year-old San Diego resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

Anthony Deshaun Word, a 22-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, officials said.

RELATED: Gunman sought in deadly Sherman Heights shooting

According to police, Prevot and Word were involved in a verbal altercation with the victim a parking lot in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue at around 2:49 a.m.

Police stated, “At one point during the argument, the suspect [identified by investigators as Prevot] left and retrieved a handgun from his vehicle.”

Prevot allegedly returned to the lot and shot the victim at least once, striking him in the chest, police said. Prevot and Word then got into a vehicle and left the scene, according to police.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Devin Payton, from Chula Vista, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the shooting.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives were able to identify Prevot and Word as suspects in the case and both were arrested at a home in the 1800 block of State Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Homicide Unit detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.