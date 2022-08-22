San Diego Police search for gunman in deadly Sherman Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Sherman Heights that left a man dead early Monday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., SDPD officers were called to the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue in response to gunfire that injured a man in the parking lot near an AutoZone store.

Witnesses told police a man was standing in the parking lot when someone walked up to him without saying a word and opened fire.

The shooter then ran away with several other people. Descriptions of the gunman and the other people in the group were not immediately available.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.