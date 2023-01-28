Watch Now
2 injured in Encanto shooting, San Diego Police investigating

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jan 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood where two people were struck by gunfire Friday night.

According to SDPD, officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting near 62nd Street and Imperial Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to their arms.

They were both taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive their injuries. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene in a car.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

