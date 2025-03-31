17 migrants rescued from vessel 50 miles off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it teamed up with the Navy to rescue 18 people, most of whom were migrants, from a disabled vessel about 50 miles off the San Diego coast on Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard's press release, the rescue happened around 7:55 a.m., when the 35-foot vessel holding the people was spotted in international waters southwest of San Diego taking on water and asking for help.

The crew of the Navy's USS Spruance used a 7-meter inflatable boat to send a rescue team. According to the Coast Guard, the 17 migrants and one American were safely brought aboard the Spruance.

The Coast Guard says it then launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to take the people from the Spruance to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The aircrew made two trips to transport all the passengers.

The press release says all 18 people were transferred to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Coast Guard advised against attempting to enter the country illegally via the ocean.

"Irregular maritime migration aboard unseaworthy or overloaded vessels is always dangerous, and often deadly. Do not take to the sea. You could lose your life," the release states. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to saving lives and discouraging anyone from taking to the sea in ways that are unsafe and illegal."