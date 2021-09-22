16-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Bay Terraces apartment complex shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 16-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting at a Bay Terraces apartment complex on Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. at 300 S. Meadowbrook Drive, according to San Diego Police. Officers arrived to find a male lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers began performing CPR until San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived, and the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD said a large crowd gathered, prompting more officers to respond to allow medics to enter the scene and attend to the male before he was taken to the hospital.

A second male, a 14-year-old, came forward and was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

Based on the early investigation, detectives said it appeared a group of males was playing basketball in the courtyard of the complex when neighbors heard the gunfire. The group scattered and the 16-year-old was helped from the courtyard to the parking lot.

No suspect description was available.

Both victims have been identified but their names are not being released, SDPD said.

Police are asking for anyone who was at the scene but fled at the sound of gunshots to reach out to them. Anyone with information about the shooting can call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.