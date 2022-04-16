16-year-old girl stabbed in head at recreation center in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A teenage girl has been hospitalized after she was stabbed in the head at a recreation center in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 5:00 p.m. about a stabbing in the 8500 block of New Salem Street.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they learned that a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the head by a male teen outside of the Mira Mesa Recreation Center.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by someone she knows. There is no word on her condition, but SDPD officers say she was awake and breathing.

As of now, the teenage boy has not been taken into custody.