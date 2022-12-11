Watch Now
14-year-old girl reported missing in San Diego

Posted at 6:39 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 21:39:21-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year old girl was reported missing Friday in San Diego.

Kathryn Wallake ran away from her home in the 4900 block of Mt. Almagosa Drive at about 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Kathryn is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white skulls, brown leggings and black high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone with information related to Kathryn or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

