12-year-old girl dies after being struck by Jet Ski in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Jet Ski while paddleboarding on Mission Bay.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. in the De Anza Cove area of Mission Bay.

Police said an 18-year-old Bellflower man operating the Jet Ski collided with the 12-year-old.

The young girl was taken to the hospital. "Tragically, despite the best efforts of emergency responders and medical personnel, she died of her injuries," police said.

Police are currently investigating the incident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to police.

