12 drivers arrested for DUI in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at an overnight checkpoint in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 2700 Garnett Avenue between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Of the 1,503 drivers who traveled through the checkpoint, 855 were screened, 22 drivers underwent sobriety tests and 12 cars were impounded.

"DUI/Driver License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent," SDPD said.

SDPD will conduct another DUI checkpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 28.