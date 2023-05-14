11-year-old boy injured after being struck by car in Wooded Area neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car in San Diego's Wooded Area neighborhood Saturday evening.

San Diego Police Department said the boy was having a sword fight with a friend in the 700 block of Catalina Boulevard just after 7:00 p.m.

Police said the child had stepped into the path of a 2018 Ford Fusion from a dirt path along the west curb line. The car hit the boy in the southbound traffic lane. He was taken to the hospital with a fractured pelvis, left tibia/fibula fracture, hematoma left side of the head and multiple abrasions.

The 27-year-old man driving the Focus was not injured. Police said DUI was not a factor in the crash.

The SDPD Traffic is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.