10 arrested during Mission Bay DUI checkpoint

Posted at 1:09 PM, May 30, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A total of 10 people suspected of driving under the influence were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Mission Bay Wednesday night.

According to San Diego Police, the checkpoint was conducted on the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

A total of 2,661 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 990 vehicles were screened, police say.

11 drivers were evaluated and 10 arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another driver was cited for operating a vehicle under a suspended license, according to police.

