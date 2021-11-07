Watch
10 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint

ABC 10News
Posted at 8:23 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 11:23:51-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

Eleven vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 2700 Garnet Ave., which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department. Officers at the checkpoint issued just one citation.

Of the 1,568 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 431 were screened and 14 motorists were evaluated, Obregon said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
