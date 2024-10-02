UPDATE: Off-duty SDCC officer shoots & kills man who stabbed him on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An off-duty San Diego Community College police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed him on Fiesta Island Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to police, the call about the shooting came in at 10 a.m., and it was reported in the area of 1053 Fiesta Island Rd. SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell says the off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, and he is expected to survive the serious injuries sustained from being stabbed multiple times.

Campbell says the officer used his gun to shoot the other man; however, it's unclear at this point if it was his service weapon or a private one. A city spokesperson confirmed to 10News that someone died in this incident.

Officers were still processing the scene when Sky10 flew over it around noon. An officer on the scene told a 10News reporter the only road that was closed was Fiesta Island road; people who were already on the island prior to the police response were allowed to leave, while the only people allowed to enter were from law enforcement agencies.

🚨Community Advisory 🚨

Fiesta Island is closed for the next several hours due to a police investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will keep you updated as to when Fiesta Island is reopened. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/zZiFnVxOKr — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 2, 2024

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.