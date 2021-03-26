Menu

1 dead after car flies off highway, into Midway District bridge column

One person was killed when their vehicle careened off a highway and crashed into the column of a bridge ramp in the Midway District area.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:46:41-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle careened off Interstate 8 and slammed into the column of a bridge in the Midway District area early Friday.

The crash occurred just after midnight, according to CHP. Officers said they believe the car was traveling on the entrance ramp I-8 to southbound I-5 when it lost control on the rain-slicked road. The vehicle continued off the side of the ramp and crashed into a bridge column before falling to the ground below, according to CHP.

Crews used the jaws-of-life to extricate the two occupants. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was rushed to UCSD Medical Center.

CHP investigators were still working to determine an official cause for the crash as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
