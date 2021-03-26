1 dead after car flies off highway, into Midway District bridge column

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle careened off Interstate 8 and slammed into the column of a bridge in the Midway District area early Friday.

The crash occurred just after midnight, according to CHP. Officers said they believe the car was traveling on the entrance ramp I-8 to southbound I-5 when it lost control on the rain-slicked road. The vehicle continued off the side of the ramp and crashed into a bridge column before falling to the ground below, according to CHP.

Crews used the jaws-of-life to extricate the two occupants. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was rushed to UCSD Medical Center.

CHP investigators were still working to determine an official cause for the crash as of Friday morning.