Fatal Market St. crash causes road closure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire and Police departments both responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of Market St. Sunday afternoon. Police said around 2 p.m. the serious crash will force Market Street to be closed between 45th and 47th streets for at least several hours.

SDPD Traffic Sergeant Robert McDonald says a Nissan traveling westbound on Market Street crossed the center line, causing a head-on crash with a Lexus SUV driving east.

According to SDFD, firefighters started a vehicle rescue around 1:05 p.m. at 4588 Market St. First responders tore off the roof of the Nissan to save the person inside, but they later died at the hospital.

The Lexus had three people inside, and only one of them was taken to the hospital as a precaution, since they were complaining about pain, according to McDonald.

SDPD says the crash is still under investigation.

Due to a serious injury collision, Market Street will be closed between 45th St and 47th St. This closure is expected to last several hours. Motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes. https://t.co/50Booq72w6 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 5, 2023

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that the people inside the Lexus were all taken to the hospital. That was based on information provided in a San Diego Fire Department tweet; however, San Diego police clarified to say only one person from that SUV was taken to the hospital.