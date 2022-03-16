Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision in Valley Center

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:34:09-04

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a head-on crash in the Valley Center area, officials said Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old man in a Lexus ES 350 was traveling east on Lilac Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Bolt in the westbound lanes near Via Piedra around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 73-year-old man, with a 76-year-old woman in the passenger seat. All three people involved in the crash were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the woman died before arriving at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, however, alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor, according to the CHP.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!