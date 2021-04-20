1 dead, 2 injured after Jeep collides with tree off I-15 in Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep careened into a tree off southbound Interstate 15 on Monday.

The crash occurred north of Miramar Way sometime just after 4 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived and rescued three people from the wreckage, but one person — a male passenger — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two male occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash.

Multiple lanes were blocked along SB I-15, causing heavy traffic through the area.

Watch Sky10 over the scene:

