Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured after Jeep collides with tree off I-15 in Miramar

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
jeep into tree i-15 miramar 04192021.png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 21:15:42-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep careened into a tree off southbound Interstate 15 on Monday.

The crash occurred north of Miramar Way sometime just after 4 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived and rescued three people from the wreckage, but one person — a male passenger — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two male occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash.

Multiple lanes were blocked along SB I-15, causing heavy traffic through the area.

Watch Sky10 over the scene:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO DONATE!