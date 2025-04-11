1 dead, 2 in critical condition after truck plunges into San Diego Bay off Harbor Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department says one person has died and two more were in critical condition after a pickup truck plunged into the San Diego Bay off of Harbor Island Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 p.m., as the truck sped down Harbor Island Drive, went through two intersections and entered the San Diego Bay from the southern edge of Harbor Island.

Within three minutes of receiving the call, Harbor PD arrived on the scene for the emergency response. Officers found a woman who managed to get out of the truck before good Samaritans pulled her to shore.

She was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment; when officers made it to the scene, she was unconscious but breathing. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Harbor PD was not privy to the status of her condition.

By 9:18 p.m. Thursday, personnel from the Harbor Police Dive Team, San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Lifeguards went into the water to find the submerged truck, the press release states. Divers found the truck and two people trapped inside: a man and woman, both unresponsive.

The people were brought to shore, and first responders started lifesaving measures and took both of them to the hospital. At 11:14 p.m. Thursday, the medical staff declared the woman dead. Harbor PD did not have an update on how the man was doing Friday morning.

"Due to the critical condition of all three individuals, no statements were provided to officers during the initial lifesaving efforts," the release states.

Harbor PD says the crash is still under investigation, and the truck has been removed from the bay.

If you have any information for Harbor PD about this crash, reach out to its non-emergency line at 619-686-6272.