San Diego native's cousin injured, survives Uvalde shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — We're learning more about the children who did survive the shooting in Uvalde. Kendall Olivarez, just nine years old, survived the shooting and is now at a hospital in San Antonio. Her cousin, is a San Diego native, now raising money to help the 9-year-old's family.

Kendall was shot in the arm, and bullet fragments hit other parts of her body. Despite an extremely difficult week, her family realizes things could have been much worse.

“I think she's doing the best that she can, her condition is stable and good but she has a long recovery," says Melissa Abeyta, Kendall's cousin.

Abeyta created a Go Fund Me so for Kendall's medical expenses so the family can focus on supporting Kendall emotionally. Kendall was in the main classroom where the two teachers and multiple classmates were shot and killed.

“She's just very sad, she's very aware of what transpired and she's very aware of her classmates that are no longer with her, and that's made her incredibly emotional," says Abeyta.

Abeyta is also collecting messages of love and support for her, these from her daughters elementary school to be delivered over the weekend.

To donate to the family’s go fund me, click here or to send a digital get well messages click here.

