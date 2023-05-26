San Diego native's cousin continues recovery a year after Uvalde shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been a year and a day since Kendall Olivarez’s innocence and carefree spirit were shattered by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Kendall was shot in the arm, bullet fragments hitting other parts of her body. She’s had over a dozen surgeries, physical and emotional therapy.

Melissa Abeyta, Kendall's cousin and a San Diego native, said "This week was a really bad week, yesterday was a really bad day for her.”

Despite the difficult year, Kendall has slowly made progress with the help of an emotional support dog who's had a big impact on her life.

"We think that the dog could sense it because the dog would not leave her side this week," said Abeyta.

Kendall spent the one-year mark of that tragic day out of Uvalde and in San Antonio, where a hospital had an event for the survivors. For now, she continues classes online since she's not ready to return to a classroom.

As her recovery continues, Kendall’s parents are thankful for all who donated to a GoFundMe page created to help them after the shooting.

Abeyta said the money donated is what helped them get Kendall the support she needed throughout the year.