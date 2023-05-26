Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego native's cousin continues recovery a year after Uvalde shooting

It’s been a year and a day since Kendall Olivarez’s innocence and carefree spirit were shattered by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Posted at 8:45 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:45:16-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been a year and a day since Kendall Olivarez’s innocence and carefree spirit were shattered by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Kendall was shot in the arm, bullet fragments hitting other parts of her body. She’s had over a dozen surgeries, physical and emotional therapy.

Melissa Abeyta, Kendall's cousin and a San Diego native, said "This week was a really bad week, yesterday was a really bad day for her.”

Despite the difficult year, Kendall has slowly made progress with the help of an emotional support dog who's had a big impact on her life.

"We think that the dog could sense it because the dog would not leave her side this week," said Abeyta.

Kendall spent the one-year mark of that tragic day out of Uvalde and in San Antonio, where a hospital had an event for the survivors. For now, she continues classes online since she's not ready to return to a classroom.

As her recovery continues, Kendall’s parents are thankful for all who donated to a GoFundMe page created to help them after the shooting.

Abeyta said the money donated is what helped them get Kendall the support she needed throughout the year.

RELATED COVERAGE
Uvalde community continues push for gun policy changes one year later One year after Uvalde, Biden asks Congress to act on gun control Uvalde marks 1 year since the Robb Elementary shooting Injured Uvalde teacher grappling with decision of returning to class

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7

Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7