San Diego native burned in boiling water attack

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman now living in Oceanside is recounting a night out that turned into a scene from a horror movie.

“You have dreams of it happening again, what could have happened,” said Nicole Lucas.

A week later, Lucas is struggling.

It started as a joyful night out celebrating her birthday. Around 1 a.m., she and her boyfriend, Davis Sarvey, arrived at their Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles, entering through the back door. Lucas entered first.

“I remember the shock of the hot water,” said Lucas.

She was immediately under attack.

“The person poured pot of boiling water on my face and chest,” said Lucas.

Scalding water caused second and third-degree burns on her face, neck, and chest.

“I felt pain at first, but once the adrenaline kicked, I didn’t really think about it,” said Lucas.

Inside the kitchen, all the stove burners were on and there was a man with a large kitchen knife.

Lucas says the man swung the knife at her boyfriend. The couple ran back and got in through another door to retrieve their two dogs.

Eventually, Davis and a neighbor chased the intruder into an alley, where he was arrested by police.

The suspect had ransacked their place, leaving behind a lot of damage. Lucas was released from the hospital.

"Definitely will have some scarring,” said Lucas.

As for Lucas, while her burns have started to heal, it is the mental scars she and her boyfriend call the hardest part.

“There’s anxiety now surrounding being alone, being at home,” said Lucas. “We just didn't feel safe there anymore.”

Soon after the incident, she and Davis, both San Diego natives, moved to Oceanside, near family and friends.

Despite her injuries, Lucas is grateful.

"We could have been stabbed or he could have had a worse weapon. I feel like we got pretty lucky with the outcome,” said Lucas.

The suspect, identified as Gonzalo Martinez, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the couple to help with medical, living and other expenses.

