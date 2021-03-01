San Diego native Andra Day wins best actress Golden Globe

Andra Day was singing no blues at the Golden Globes.

In a major surprise, the Globe for best actress in a drama film went to Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Sunday night.

It’s the first acting Golden Globe for the 36-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Day.

She was one of several Black actors, including Daniel Kaluuya and the late Chadwick Boseman, who won Globes on a night when the organization that hands them out was under a cloud for having no black voting members.

Day plays the legendary jazz and blues singer Holiday in the biopic directed by Lee Daniels.

A tearful and overwhelmed Day spoke through tears as she said she was “in the presence of giants,” naming her fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand.

