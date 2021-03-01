Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego native Andra Day wins best actress Golden Globe

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures via AP
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Andra Day in "The United States vs Billie Holiday." Day accepted the award best actress in a motion picture drama at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures via AP)
Andra Day
Posted at 8:42 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 23:44:36-05

Andra Day was singing no blues at the Golden Globes.

In a major surprise, the Globe for best actress in a drama film went to Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Sunday night.

It’s the first acting Golden Globe for the 36-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Day.

She was one of several Black actors, including Daniel Kaluuya and the late Chadwick Boseman, who won Globes on a night when the organization that hands them out was under a cloud for having no black voting members.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS: Golden Globes awards honor the best in TV and film

Day plays the legendary jazz and blues singer Holiday in the biopic directed by Lee Daniels.

A tearful and overwhelmed Day spoke through tears as she said she was “in the presence of giants,” naming her fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP