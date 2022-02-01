San Diego Museum Month returns with in-person visits, half-price admission

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Crews have been busy cleaning up getting their exhibits and displays ready at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista as Museum Month returns to San Diego.

It's the month when families are encouraged to visit local museums, historical sites, gardens and aquariums. All you have to do is stop by any library or Macy's to get a pass. The pass is good for half-price tickets for admission to any participating attractions.

There are more than 40 to choose from spread out throughout the county, including the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Birch Aquarium and the Natural History Museum.

Sadie Klughers with the Living Coast Discovery Center said this year's Museum Month will be very different from last year. Because of the pandemic majority of the activities and tours were given online or virtually. This year they're opening their doors to the public, which provides a different experience for the kids.

"It's quite comical because they run up to something and say wow, and it's exciting to see their faces light up," Klughers said. "And they're learning about these animals, which is rewarding that we can engage them to do that."

