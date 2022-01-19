During February enjoy half-off admission at San Diego museums

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego families can enjoy half-price admission at more than 45 museums and other cultural attractions in February as part of Museum Month.

Following a largely virtual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual countywide program is back.

"Museum Month is the perfect time to get out and discover something new in San Diego," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. "Whether it's exploring a new exhibition at a favorite museum or finding a hidden cultural gem for the first time, there is a reason people look forward to Museum Month every year."

There is something for every age and interest, including visual art and design, children and families, science and nature, history, wildlife, military, transportation, music and cultural heritage.

Museum Month passes are available for free at all Macy's store locations in San Diego County. Passes may also be picked up at more than 75 public libraries countywide.

Guests with a pass may bring up to three people to receive half-off admission for the entire party. Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at participating museums.

Participating museums include:

Adobe Chapel

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum

California Surf Museum

Coronado Museum of History & Art

Fleet Science Center (Galleries only)

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

La Jolla Historical Society

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum

Living Coast Discovery Center

Museum of Photographic Arts

San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts

San Diego Air & Space Museum

The New Children's Museum

Santa Ysabel General Store (SOHO)

Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center

USS Midway Museum

Women's Museum of California

A full list of participating museums can be found online here.