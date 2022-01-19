During February enjoy half-off admission at San Diego museums

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego families can enjoy half-price admission at more than 45 museums and other cultural attractions in February as part of Museum Month.
Following a largely virtual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual countywide program is back.
"Museum Month is the perfect time to get out and discover something new in San Diego," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. "Whether it's exploring a new exhibition at a favorite museum or finding a hidden cultural gem for the first time, there is a reason people look forward to Museum Month every year."
There is something for every age and interest, including visual art and design, children and families, science and nature, history, wildlife, military, transportation, music and cultural heritage.
Museum Month passes are available for free at all Macy's store locations in San Diego County. Passes may also be picked up at more than 75 public libraries countywide.
Guests with a pass may bring up to three people to receive half-off admission for the entire party. Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at participating museums.
Participating museums include:
Adobe Chapel
Barona Cultural Center & Museum
Birch Aquarium at Scripps
California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum
California Surf Museum
Coronado Museum of History & Art
Fleet Science Center (Galleries only)
Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
La Jolla Historical Society
Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum
Living Coast Discovery Center
Museum of Photographic Arts
San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts
San Diego Air & Space Museum
The New Children's Museum
Santa Ysabel General Store (SOHO)
Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center
USS Midway Museum
Women's Museum of California
A full list of participating museums can be found online here.