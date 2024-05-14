San Diego mourns philanthropist Joan Jacobs

Hundreds gathered at the Rady Shell in San Diego to pay tribute to the late philanthropist Joan Jacobs, who passed away at the age of 91 last week. Friends and family reminisced about her legacy spanning over six decades.

“We can almost change the name of San Diego to San Jacobs,” said Lee Goldberg, who knew Joan for 65 years.

Goldberg is only three months older than Joan. She died of cardiac amyloidosis last week.

“It is very sad. She was a great woman, wife and mother,” said Goldberg.

Jacobs had four sons. They spoke at the ceremony.

“Mother’s Day was especially hard. For the first time in 67 years, my mom wasn’t here to celebrate with us. Mom, the memories of you keep you alive within us,” said Jacobs' son.

Jacobs was close to her family and had a passion for arts. She and her husband Irwin donated hundreds of millions of dollars to many institutions in San Diego.

Joan’s journey began in New York City. That’s where she married Irwin and grew up. Her legacy still resonates in San Diego.

The Cygnet Theatre is building a new performing arts center at Liberty Station, which is named in her honor.

“The Jacobs were the largest donors to the project. All they have done for San Diego is incredible. They are so down to earth and generous,” said Bill Schmidt, the executive director of the Cygnet Theatre.

“There is something special about Joan. You knew something was coming for the moment and the next,” said Goldberg.

Joan and Irwin would have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.