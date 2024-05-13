Celebration of life at Rady Shell to honor memory of Joan Jacobs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A celebration of life event is being held Monday for the late Joan Jacobs, a woman known to many as a pillar in the San Diego community.

Jacobs died on May 6 from a rare heart condition at the age of 91.

The celebration will be at 11 a.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, where Joan and her husband, Irwin Jacobs, have donated millions of dollars to the venue that hosts concerts for the San Diego Symphony and other acts.

RELATED: Legacy of New Yorker-turned-San Diego philanthropist Joan Jacobs lives on after her death

However, the list of other organizations the Jacobs have helped goes on.

The Jacobs are philanthropists in San Diego, helping start the Engineering Department at UC San Diego back in the 1960s.

They have also donated hundreds of millions of dollars across organizations like the Central Library, the La Jolla Playhouse, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the Salk Institute, and Feeding San Diego.

Also, their granddaughter is Rep. Sara Jacobs.

Joan Jacobs’ generosity continues as she and her family have asked everyone attending Monday to make donations, instead of bringing flowers.

According to Jacob's obituary by the San Diego Union-Tribune, the donations will be going towards: the San Diego Symphony, Jewish Family Service, the San Diego Food Bank, La Jolla Playhouse, Museum of Contemporary Art or the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.