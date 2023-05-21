Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego MLS hosts party for fans at Snapdragon Stadium

Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the MLS expansion team coming to San Diego
MLS Let's Kick It event san diego snapdragon stadium
Jimmy Dedios — ABC 10News
Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the MLS expansion team coming to San Diego. The expansion team was just announced on Thursday.
MLS Let's Kick It event san diego snapdragon stadium
Posted at 10:34 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 01:34:03-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego MLS hosted a “Let’s Kick It” party at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the MLS expansion team coming to San Diego. The expansion team was just announced on Thursday.

“We’re excited that we can actually come to a game… We’re trying to get season tickets,” said Rita Taylor.

RELATED: MLS coming to San Diego and will begin play in 2025

“This is super exciting. I waited 27 years for my own MLS team. I was an LA Galaxy season ticket holder from ‘96 to ‘02, and so now we have our own team… This is just awesome,” said Jeff Naiman.

The event had food, drinks, music and photo ops for fans who shared they can’t wait to see the impact the team has here in San Diego.

“It’s going to mean a lot of different things. There’s going to be a lot of people getting together to watch this team being very close to the border. I mean, this is an international sport,” said Diego Espinoza.

The official team name will be announced closer to the team’s debut season in 2025.

RELATED: ‘Super exciting’: San Diego soccer fans getting huge kick out of MLS announcement

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!