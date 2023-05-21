San Diego MLS hosts party for fans at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego MLS hosted a “Let’s Kick It” party at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the MLS expansion team coming to San Diego. The expansion team was just announced on Thursday.

“We’re excited that we can actually come to a game… We’re trying to get season tickets,” said Rita Taylor.

“This is super exciting. I waited 27 years for my own MLS team. I was an LA Galaxy season ticket holder from ‘96 to ‘02, and so now we have our own team… This is just awesome,” said Jeff Naiman.

The event had food, drinks, music and photo ops for fans who shared they can’t wait to see the impact the team has here in San Diego.

“It’s going to mean a lot of different things. There’s going to be a lot of people getting together to watch this team being very close to the border. I mean, this is an international sport,” said Diego Espinoza.

The official team name will be announced closer to the team’s debut season in 2025.

