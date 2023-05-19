MLS coming to San Diego and will begin play in 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — It's time to celebrate, as Major League Soccer is now officially a part of San Diego. It took years in the making, but finally, America's finest city joins the MLS as the league's 30th franchise.

"San Diego is a great soccer market soccer," says MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Professionally, soccer has succeeded here for many many years. but it was always missing something. We needed a stadium, and we needed a great ownership group, that was not only local but could raise San Diego's exposure on a global level."

Majority owner Muhamed Mansour and his group scoured the globe for the right opportunity. He says San Diego checked all the right boxes.

"We feel very fortunate and very happy to be here. It's a great community, a great city, and a great area to be. We are looking forward to 2025 when we kick off."

It is also a proud moment for the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation as they come on as co-owners. Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez says Sycuan will continue to be involved in sport and community.

"When the Chargers left San Diego are tribe was as sad as anybody could be. Being involved with professional sports and bringing together more community, is something we want to be a part of."

The dream has come true as MLS is now in San Diego, and it came as a surprise to many, that Padres third baseman Manny Machado is a part owner of the team.

"This is awesome. I think just being a part of it, and to grow this game is important. To get more kids to love the game is most important."

Ownership says they will begin making their way around the county, talking to people, and creating focus groups. This will help when it comes to choosing a team name and team colors. We can look forward to 2025, when the team will take the field for the first time.