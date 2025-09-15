Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police activity in Mid-City leads to closure of 2 area schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A reported domestic violence incident in San Diego’s Mid-City area Monday morning led to a large police response in the neighborhood and prompted nearby Horace Mann Middle School and Crawford High School to close for the remainder of the day.

Just after 8 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to an apartment complex on 4310 54th Street, near Trojan Avenue, for a domestic violence report.

Details on the incident were not immediately released, but it escalated to the point where additional officers and a SWAT unit were dispatched to the scene.

Because of the increased police activity and a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, district officials said police advised them to close the school -- located directly across the street from the apartment complex -- for the rest of the day.

Crawford High School, located on 4191 Colts Way, was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to the police activity. ABC 10News learned the school was later closed for the remainder of the day.

At around 9:55 a.m., police considered the situation resolved and one person was taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

