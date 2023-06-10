San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discusses homeless encampment issue at parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The mayor’s push to get the city council to pass the Unsafe Camping Ordinance continued Friday morning, saying it will encourage people to accept the city’s services.

Still, protestors say this is not a solution.

Balboa Park can have thousands of visitors on any given,13 million people visit annually. It’s also home to dozens of people with nowhere to go, forced to set up camp at the park.

"It is hard sometimes as a parent to bring my kids here but it’s very difficult to have a strong opinion because these are people and I don’t have any more rights than they do," said one mom who walks in the park regularly.

Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria talked about the impacts of homeless encampments in parks. The mayor was joined by park rangers, parks and rec, and community members.

The proposed ordinance would ban tent encampments in all public spaces if shelter beds are available. In sensitive areas like parks, near schools, and canyons, they’d be banned altogether, regardless of shelter capacity.

The mayor was met with protestors who say the city has no real plan, arguing shelter beds are unavailable for those who want them.

"To present this as a solution is a lie because there is no way the city can accomplish what they’re saying they’re going to accomplish," says John Brady.

The city says a plan to provide safe sleeping sights at two locations is still in motion, with the first site able to accommodate 136 tents, with the goal of opening by July first.

The unsafe camping ordinance will be presented to the council for a vote on Tuesday. There is also another item on the agenda for the city’s short and long-term shelter strategies.