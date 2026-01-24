San Diego mayor signs plan allowing 14,000 new homes in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has officially signed an updated community plan for Clairemont that will allow the construction of 14,000 new homes in the area.

The plan focuses on building housing in village areas near transit stops and shopping centers, with city leaders saying the move is designed to plan for the future and address San Diego's ongoing housing shortage.

"It's something that is more mixed-use and vibrant and has more of the things that Clairemont residents will need to improve and increase their quality of life," Gloria said.

The plan emphasizes growth around trolley stops while making neighborhoods more walkable. It also calls for bike lanes, protected intersections and new parks to support the additional housing.

However, some Clairemont residents expressed concerns about the area's capacity for new development.

"I don't know where they'll put them, we're already dense, it's a great small community, and I don't like the idea of crowding and the density," said CJ Boyd, a Clairemont resident.

Lauren Spent, another resident, echoed similar concerns.

"I don't know where it's going to go. We already don't have enough space in Clairemont as it is," Spent said.

Boyd also raised concerns about infrastructure impacts.

"They're putting in so much housing and ADUs that the parking is horrible, and the traffic is only getting worse," Boyd said.

Some residents believe addressing housing costs should take priority over new construction.

"I think the need should be focused on lowering the cost of rent before producing more homes that people are already struggling to afford," Spent said.

Gloria said this plan has been years in the making and is essential to addressing San Diego's housing shortage. City officials say the plan prioritizes people and that Clairemont residents will benefit in the long run.

