San Diego Mayor Gloria announces expansion of free parking zones at Balboa Park for city residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Mayor Todd Gloria said he is expanding the number of free parking zones at Balboa Park for city residents — a major adjustment to the paid parking program the city launched last month.

Gloria said the changes were made due to feedback from residents and city councilmembers about how the program affects San Diegans who visit the park.

"Good governing also means listening. I've heard from residents and from members of the City Council about how this program is affecting San Diegans who love Balboa Park as much as I do. That feedback matters, and it's why I am eliminating parking fees for City residents in select lots in the park," Gloria said in a statement.

Under the changes, verified city residents will be able to park for free in the Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point, Lower Inspiration Point, Marston Point, Palisades and Bea Evenson lots.

Verified city residents will still have to pay to park in premium lots such as the Space Theater, Casa de Balboa, Alcazar, Organ Pavilion, and South Carousel lots. The cost is $5 for up to four hours or $8 for a full day.

Gloria has also directed limiting parking enforcement to end at 6 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.

The mayor's changes are expected to take effect on March 2.

Parking rates for non-City of San Diego residents are unchanged and are listed on the city's website at https://www.sandiego.gov/parking.

City Council President Joe LaCava said of the mayor’s announcement: “Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, and I put forth a plan last week to restore free parking for city residents. Today, we achieved our goal, and I thank the Mayor for his quick action. We are delivering affordability, while protecting the park and City services.”

Elo-Rivera added, “From the beginning, my priority has been keeping Balboa Park free and accessible for San Diegans, while asking visitors to pay their fair share to help maintain and improve the park we all treasure. I appreciate Mayor Gloria listening to community concerns and acting to protect resident access, while also ensuring the City continues to exercise financial discipline.”