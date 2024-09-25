San Diego marks 46 years since PSA Flight 182 crash in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – September 25, 1978, will long be remembered as one of the most tragic days in San Diego’s history.

Wednesday marks 46 years since Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 collided with a Cessna 172 plane in the skies over North Park.

Both planes fell to the ground -- the Boeing 727 crashed near Dwight and Nile streets, while the Cessna landed near the intersection of Polk Avenue and 32nd Street.

Officials confirmed 144 people died in the incident and nearly two dozen homes in the North Park neighborhood were destroyed.

There has never been a permanent memorial, but that changes Wednesday, as city officials unveil a plaque honoring the victims of the crash.

San Diegans gather near the site of the crash each year to remember the victims. ABC 10News met Jill Donahue, whose grandmother was in one of the North Park homes devastated by the crash.

While the dust and debris have been gone for decades, the feelings of loss and shock remain.

"You just can’t shake it," said Donahue. "Especially like when September comes around. It’s not like you’re living in that moment all the time, but it’s like right here on the periphery of your mind."

Family and friends of the victims plan gathered Wednesday morning, holding a tribute ceremony at St. Augustine High School.