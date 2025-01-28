San Diego Man's family reunion hopes dim after refugee program suspension

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man's hopes of reuniting with his wife after more than three years apart have been put on hold following President Trump's recent suspension of the refugee resettlement program.

In the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021, U.S. military efforts successfully evacuated more than 80,000 individuals, many of whom had assisted American forces in the war.

Fatima was a nurse in the Afghan army. Her husband, Abed, managed to reach the airport but was separated from her. Now resettled in San Diego, Abed juggles two jobs while yearning for a reunion with Fatima.

Doug Hoffman, who works with the refugee aid group Undercover Angels, expressed concern for Abed's emotional well-being.

"He's been separated from his wife for three years now, so nothing can replace that except getting her here," Hoffman said.

Recently, Fatima was cleared for resettlement in the U.S. after a lengthy vetting process and traveled to Pakistan, awaiting a flight to San Diego that was possibly weeks way. Now, her future, along with that of many others, hangs in uncertainty due to the new policy change.

The suspension of the resettlement program, enacted through President Trump's executive orders, has left many Afghan refugees without flights and facing an unclear fate. Hoffman emphasized the commitment made to these individuals, stating, "As allies, we made a promise to these people. We need to honor it."

Concerns are mounting for those waiting in Pakistan, as any potential repatriation to Afghanistan poses significant risks, including retaliation from the Taliban.

Back in San Diego, Abed continues to feel the strain of the separation and is left grappling with an uncertain future.

"It's wearing him down," Hoffman noted. "He's hopeful. He believes in America’s promise, but right now for him, it's not happening. So we don't know what to do next."

Undercover Angels, which is asking for donations to help recently resettled refugees, reports that since the Taliban's takeover, they have successfully helped resettle over 1,000 Afghan refugees in San Diego, including more than 150 in the past month.

