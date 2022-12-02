San Diego man thrown over railing at SoFi stadium after football game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego man is seeking action after he was tossed over a railing, falling several feet onto concrete steps at SoFi stadium last month.

The incident was caught on video.

"It was literally instant. [He] grabbed me. I tried to get away. [I] wasn't able to get away and he decided to do what he did," Austin Willenbring said.

Willenbring, who's a Chargers season ticket holder, was there to watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs with his sister.

"Everyone was in good spirits, which is all I've experienced being there. This experience kind of put a black eye on that day and the stadium," he said.

Willenbring said the incident happened as crowds were leaving the stadium.

"I just think he mistook me for someone who hit him in the eye and decided to do what he did on video," he said. "But I didn't touch him."

In the video, the man is seen grabbing Willenbring, before picking him up and tossing him over the railing.

Willenbring said it wasn't a fight. He was trying to get away.

"I was kicking him to get away. It didn't work and he kept coming towards me as an aggressor," Willenbring said.

He suffered fractured ribs, bruises, and a concussion.

Willenbring filed a police report with the Inglewood Police Department, but he says nothing has been done.

"I just want an adequate investigation done. They [police] had my sister's number from that day. Nine days later no one reached out to her," he said.

He's also calling for more safety measures during stadium events.

Willenbring said he will not attend the remaining home games.

The Inglewood Police Department said the incident is under investigation, but could not give further comment.