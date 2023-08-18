San Diego man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing child

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man who molested a drugged 8-year-old girl and took part in creating videos of the assault was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison.

Pedro Escamilla Del Rosario, 44, was arrested following a report that a Google account belonging to the defendant had been uploading child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that over the course of three months last year, Homeland Security Investigations agents received 41 reports regarding that account involving around 6,700 digital files of child pornography.

Among those files were two videos produced in 2018 that showed Del Rosario sexually abusing the "over-medicated" victim, according to prosecutors, who wrote in a sentencing memorandum that the girl "had been drugged into compliance."

Del Rosario admitted to his involvement in creating the videos, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said another person recorded the videos in question. Information regarding that person was not immediately available.

Del Rosario was arrested in November of last year and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor this March.

"This defendant's heinous actions have caused irreparable harm to the victim," Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden said in a statement. "The children in our community are often the most vulnerable members of our society. There are few crimes that are more vicious and outrageous than crimes involving their sexual exploitation."