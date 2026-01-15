San Diego man pleads guilty to role in international elder fraud scam

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A San Diego man who helped launder the proceeds of an international scam that took millions from elderly victims pleaded guilty to federal charges today.

Prosecutors say more than 500 victims have lost more than $40 million as a result of the scheme that has been operating since at least mid-2021.

The scam -- which operates overseas out of countries like India, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates -- involved tech support scams, in which victims were convinced to contact a fake tech support service due to pop-ups on their computer or other technical issues.

Victims were then persuaded to purchase products or services to resolve the alleged computer issues.

Another portion of the scheme involved victims being told they were accidentally over-refunded an amount of money and instructed to return some of that money to the scammers.

In San Diego, prosecutors say Victor Lee Marion transferred millions in fraud proceeds to co-conspirators overseas and also used his business, Mecca Barbershop, as a hub for recruiting money launderers into the scheme.

Marion, who was described by the FBI as "the leader of the San Diego money laundering cell," also helped other co-conspirators relocate abroad, where they would be trained on how to operate the scams and continue defrauding victims.

Most of the 22 charged defendants were arrested in November. Four have pleaded guilty thus far, including Marion, who pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.